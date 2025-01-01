About this product
Extre E-MUSH Battery
The Extre E-MUSH Battery combines unique design with powerful performance. Shaped like a mushroom, this sleek battery features a digital screen for easy real-time monitoring and control. With adjustable voltage settings, you can customize your vaping experience to your preference. The USB-C charging ensures quick and efficient recharging, making it a perfect companion for your 510 thread cartridges.
Key Features:
Universal Compatibility: Works with nearly all 510 thread cartridges, providing flexibility for your vaping needs.
USB-C Fast Charging: Enjoy quick and efficient recharging with the latest USB-C charging technology.
Adjustable Voltage: Choose from 4 voltage settings — 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V, and 4.2V — for a fully customizable vaping experience.
Advanced Safety Features: Includes short circuit protection and over-voltage protection (OVP) for safe and reliable use.
Alerts for Low Battery & No Atomizer: Stay informed with notifications for low battery and no atomizer conditions.
Premium Silicone Build: Crafted with soft-touch silicone material for a comfortable grip and enhanced durability.
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
