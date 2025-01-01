

Iconic Mushroom 510 Cartridge Battery – Stylish, Universal, and High-Powered



Elevate your vaping experience with the Iconic Mushroom Cartridge Battery, a premium 510 thread vape battery designed to work with carts up to 2 grams. With a 900mAh battery, sleek finish, and intuitive operation, this device is perfect for both new and experienced users seeking powerful and discreet vaping.

⚡ Universal Compatibility with 510 Thread Carts



This 510 thread cartridge battery is compatible with all standard cartridges, including large 2g carts. Whether you're using THC carts, CBD cartridges, or other oil vape carts, this battery ensures reliable, consistent performance.

🔋 Powerful 900mAh Battery with USB-C Charging



Equipped with a long-lasting 900mAh battery, the Iconic Mushroom Vape Battery offers hours of use on a single charge. Recharge quickly using USB-C / Type-C charging (cord not included), perfect for on-the-go vapers.

🔥 Adjustable Voltage with Preheat Function



Enjoy full control over your vaping sessions with variable voltage settings:



3.2V – Smooth and flavorful



3.7V – Balanced experience



4.1V – Strong hits with dense vapor



Activate preheat mode with just 2 quick draws or button presses to warm up thicker oils without burning.

✨ Easy to Use with Button & Puff Control



Whether you prefer auto-draw or manual button control, this battery supports both. Use:



2 quick draws/button presses to preheat



3 quick draws/button presses to adjust voltage



5 quick draws/button presses to turn ON/OFF



🎨 Sleek Magnetic Design with Premium Look



Enjoy a shiny finish and premium color options that make this stylish vape battery stand out. The strong magnetic cartridge closure keeps your cart secure and aligned every time.

🔑 Key Features:



Universal 510 thread battery – fits up to 2g cartridges



900mAh capacity for all-day use



Type-C fast charging (cable not included)



3 voltage settings – 3.2V, 3.7V, 4.1V



Preheat mode for thicker oils



Auto-draw & button activation



Magnetic connection for secure cartridge hold



Sleek, shiny exterior with premium color choices



Cartridge not included



Shop the Iconic Mushroom 510 Cartridge Battery now at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop – your trusted destination for high-performance vape batteries, oil pen batteries, and 510 thread devices.

https://www.vivant.com/products/iconic-battery-mushroom

read more