About this product
Iconic Mushroom 510 Cartridge Battery – Stylish, Universal, and High-Powered
Elevate your vaping experience with the Iconic Mushroom Cartridge Battery, a premium 510 thread vape battery designed to work with carts up to 2 grams. With a 900mAh battery, sleek finish, and intuitive operation, this device is perfect for both new and experienced users seeking powerful and discreet vaping.
⚡ Universal Compatibility with 510 Thread Carts
This 510 thread cartridge battery is compatible with all standard cartridges, including large 2g carts. Whether you're using THC carts, CBD cartridges, or other oil vape carts, this battery ensures reliable, consistent performance.
🔋 Powerful 900mAh Battery with USB-C Charging
Equipped with a long-lasting 900mAh battery, the Iconic Mushroom Vape Battery offers hours of use on a single charge. Recharge quickly using USB-C / Type-C charging (cord not included), perfect for on-the-go vapers.
🔥 Adjustable Voltage with Preheat Function
Enjoy full control over your vaping sessions with variable voltage settings:
3.2V – Smooth and flavorful
3.7V – Balanced experience
4.1V – Strong hits with dense vapor
Activate preheat mode with just 2 quick draws or button presses to warm up thicker oils without burning.
✨ Easy to Use with Button & Puff Control
Whether you prefer auto-draw or manual button control, this battery supports both. Use:
2 quick draws/button presses to preheat
3 quick draws/button presses to adjust voltage
5 quick draws/button presses to turn ON/OFF
🎨 Sleek Magnetic Design with Premium Look
Enjoy a shiny finish and premium color options that make this stylish vape battery stand out. The strong magnetic cartridge closure keeps your cart secure and aligned every time.
🔑 Key Features:
Universal 510 thread battery – fits up to 2g cartridges
900mAh capacity for all-day use
Type-C fast charging (cable not included)
3 voltage settings – 3.2V, 3.7V, 4.1V
Preheat mode for thicker oils
Auto-draw & button activation
Magnetic connection for secure cartridge hold
Sleek, shiny exterior with premium color choices
Cartridge not included
Shop the Iconic Mushroom 510 Cartridge Battery now at Vivant Online Vaporizer Shop – your trusted destination for high-performance vape batteries, oil pen batteries, and 510 thread devices.
https://www.vivant.com/products/iconic-battery-mushroom
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
