The granddaddy of all vaporizers, Volcano doesn’t need an introduction. Expect only the best in functionality, efficiency, versatility, and craftsmanship because Storz & Bickel weren’t joking around when designing Volcano. They were determined to create the best desktop vaporizer of all times and considering the unrivaled quality of the end product and thousands of loyal users, their dream surely came to life.



WHAT'S INCLUDED

1 pc. VOLCANO DIGIT Hot Air Generator

4 pcs. EASY VALVE Balloon with Mouthpiece

1 pc. EASY VALVE Balloon with Adapter

1 pc. Filling Chamber for Herbs

3 pcs. Filling Chamber Clip

1 pc. Cap Ring

1 pc. Normal Screen Set (approx. Ø 30 mm)

1 pc. Drip Pad (approx. Ø 28 x 4 mm)

1 pc. VOLCANO Air Filter Set

1 pc. Herb Mill (approx. Ø 55 mm)

1 pc. Cleaning Brush

1 pc. Instructions for Use