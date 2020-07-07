About this product
Dry flowers are sifted and screened before being pressed in the traditional Afghan method. Soft and pliable texture. Black on the outside and dark green/brown on the inside, the smoke is spicy and very potent. Full spectrum. Totally old school.
About this strain
Afghani, also known as "Afghan" and "Afghanistan," is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically.
Afghani effects
