This stunning hybrid strain is perfect for the ebbs and flows of long days, relaxing weekends, late nights and quiet afternoons. Purple hues contrast sharply with orange pistils and are balanced by different shades of green. A hybrid strain that leans slightly to the indica side of the spectrum and smokes smooth with flavours of citrus, orange zest and earth.
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.