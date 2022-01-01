About this product
At WAGNERS we believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Cherry Jam joints are just that, Well Made. The contrast between light and deep greens broken up by big hits of purple create a striking camouflage effect. Cherry Jam gives off aromas of sweet fruit and skunky Christmas cake. The smoke itself is smooth, flavourful and reminds us of sour Cherry and rich dried fruits. Joints rolled with this Hybrid strain deliver the best parts of the Indica and Sativa side of a smoke.
About this brand
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.