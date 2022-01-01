About this product
Dark Helmet pre-rolled joints use only whole flower that strikes of fresh baked pastry on the nose, with a sweet key-lime finish. Packaged in a convenient half gram format pre-rolls are evenly milled and individually hand finished.
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.