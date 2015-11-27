Pink Bubba is a hybrid strain leaning heavily towards the indica side. The cannabis we use to roll these whole flower pre-rolls is a cross between Pink Kush and Bubba Kush and has a compact structure that shows stunning mint green and deep purple hues. Aromas of pungent earth and pine are predominant. It is full of flavour and slightly sweeter and more floral than the nose would suggest but leaves a unique aftertaste of pine and juniper. At WAGNERS we believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Pink Bubba joints are just that, Well Made.