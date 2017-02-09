"Whole flower joints rolled with stunning bright green flower that shimmers with trichomes and gives off citrus, pine and a hint of gas aromas. "



"At WAGNERS we believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. The Silverback #4 pre-rolls are just that, Well Made. The weed we use to roll these whole flower joints is a stunning bright green that shimmers with trichomes and gives off aromas such as citrus, pine and a hint of gas. The smoke is smooth, flavourful and can be described as having cacao and ground coffee present. Joints rolled with The Silverback #4 lean towards the sativa side, both in effect and flavour.

