About this product
"At WAGNERS we believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. The Silverback #4 pre-rolls are just that, Well Made. The weed we use to roll these whole flower joints is a stunning bright green that shimmers with trichomes and gives off aromas such as citrus, pine and a hint of gas. The smoke is smooth, flavourful and can be described as having cacao and ground coffee present. Joints rolled with The Silverback #4 lean towards the sativa side, both in effect and flavour.
"
About this strain
Silverback Gorilla effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with