About this product
This pheno of Turpy Slurpy is a strong indica. The flavour and aroma profiles are fascinating, stemming from its lineage of GMO and Orange Zktlz. Sweet, citrus and earthy notes abound and come partnered with very high THC levels.
About this brand
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.