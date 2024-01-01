  • The live rosin in these relaxing gummies evokes a fun, funky, vintage cannabis taste.
  • These gummies contain 2mg of CBD for every 1mg THC, helping to relieve stress & promote rest.
  • These fast-acting Indica gummies evoke mouth-watering hints of grape, orange, cherry & pineapple.
  • Feel sleepy in 5-15 minutes! These gummies contain a blend of CBD, THC, CBG, CBN & melatonin.
