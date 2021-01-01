Wana Canada
Wana Sour Gummies Japanese Citrus Yuzu 2:1
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand that prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Japanese Citrus Yuzu 2:1 Wana Sour Gummies combine hints of distinct acidity and unique sweetness inspired by this rare Asian fruit. Handcrafted with pectin and a distillate enhanced with a blend of over 30 terpenes. Each package contains 20 mg CBD and 10 mg THC terpene-enhanced distillate, split between two gummies, creating a 2:1 ratio.
