Wana Canada
Wana Sour Gummies Mango Sativa
About this product
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand that prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Refresh with Mango Sativa Wana Sour Gummies’ sweet and citrusy flavours, all wrapped up in a handcrafted, pectin-based gummy infused with a sativa terpene-enhanced distillate with a blend of over 30 terpenes. Each package contains 10 mg of THC and two gummies.
