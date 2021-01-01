Loading…
Wana Canada

Wana Sour Gummies Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 5:1

About this product

Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand that prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Wana Sour Gummies feature slightly acidic and beautifully juicy fruit flavours in each gummy, and are handcrafted with pectin. Each package contains 50 mg CBD and 10mg THC terpene-enhanced distillate to create a 5:1 ratio.
