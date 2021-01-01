Wana Canada
Wana Sour Gummies Strawberrry Lemonade 1:1
About this product
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand that prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Bask in the bright citrus flavours balanced with strawberry undertones with Strawberry Lemonade Wana Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with pectin, every gummy is infused with terpene-enhanced distillate with a blend of over 30 terpenes. Each package contains 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD, split between two gummies.
