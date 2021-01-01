Wana Canada
Wana Sour Gummies Strawberry 10:1 (2-pk)
About this product
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand that prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Bursts of juicy, strawberry flavour are front and centre in Strawberry 10:1 Wana Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with pectin, every gummy is infused with terpene-enhanced distillate featuring a blend of over 30 terpenes. Each package contains 20 mg CBD and 2 mg THC to create a 10:1 CBD/THC ratio
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!