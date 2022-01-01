Wana Quick Island Punch Gummies will whisk you away on an island adventure with a combination of tropical flavours like grape, orange, cherry, and pineapple. Handcrafted with pectin (never gelatin) for an elevated texture, Wana Quick Island Punch Gummies are made with a terpene-enhanced indica blend. These gummies use Azuca Time Infusion, a culinary innovation which can result in a quicker onset and offset of effects.* Each gummie contains 5 mg of THC, with 2 gummies per package.



*Health Canada: It can take up to 4 hours to feel the full effects from eating or drinking cannabis. Consuming more within this time period can result in adverse effects that may require medical attention. The effects from eating or drinking cannabis can be long-lasting. The effects can last between 6 and 12 hours following use.

