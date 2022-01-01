Wana Quick Lemon Cream Hybrid Gummies combine sweet and sour to create a tangy, flavourful gummie. These gummies are handcrafted with pectin (never gelatin) for an elevated texture and enhanced with a hybrid blend featuring over 30 terpenes. Wana Quick Lemon Cream Hybrid Gummies are made using Azuca Time Infusion, a culinary innovation resulting in a potentially quicker onset and offset of effects.* Each gummie contains 5 mg of THC, with 2 gummies per package.



*Health Canada: It can take up to 4 hours to feel the full effects from eating or drinking cannabis. Consuming more within this time period can result in adverse effects that may require medical attention. The effects from eating or drinking cannabis can be long-lasting. The effects can last between 6 and 12 hours following use.

