Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour and Wana Quick Gummies are handcrafted with botanical terpenes and pectin (never gelatin) and are available in a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.