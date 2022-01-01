About this product
Good morning, sunshine! Start your day with Wana Quick Rise & Shine Clementine 1:1 Sativa gummies. Bursting with sweet, juicy clementine flavour and infused with CBG, THC, and a proprietary sativa terpene blend, Rise & Shine Clementine gummies are your daily dose of good vibes. Made with a culinary innovation that may result in a quicker onset and offset of effects*, each gummie contains 5 mg of CBG and 5 mg of THC. 2 gummies per package. Vegan and gluten-free.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wana Canada
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour and Wana Quick Gummies are handcrafted with botanical terpenes and pectin (never gelatin) and are available in a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.