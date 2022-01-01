About this product
Wana CBN Midnight Berry Gummies have a sweet berry flavour combined with a custom blend of 10 mg CBD, 2 mg THC, and 5 mg CBN per gummie. Best consumed at night, they're handcrafted with pectin (never gelatin) for an elevated texture. Wana CBN Midnight Berry Gummies are enhanced with over 30 specialized terpenes recommended for nighttime use. * Each package contains 5 gummies.
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour and Wana Quick Gummies are handcrafted with botanical terpenes and pectin (never gelatin) and are available in a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.