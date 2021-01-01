About this product

"Wana Sour Gummies Blood Orange 20:1 Hybrid have a sweet, citrus flavor with 20 mg of CBD and 1 mg of THC per gummie. Made with a terpene-enhanced hybrid blend, Wana Sour Gummies Blood Orange Hybrid are handcrafted with pectin (never gelatin) for an elevated texture. Each package contains 10 gummies.



*Health Canada: It can take up to 4 hours to feel the full effects from eating or drinking cannabis. Consuming more within this time period can result in adverse effects that may require medical attention. The effects from eating or drinking cannabis can be long-lasting. The effects can last between 6 and 12 hours following use."