Wana Lemon Iced Tea Flavour 1:1 Hybrid gummies overflow with the familiar, refreshing flavour of summer. These gummies are handcrafted with pectin (never gelatin) for an elevated texture and enhanced with a hybrid blend featuring over 30 terpenes. Wana Lemon Iced Tea Flavour 1:1 Hybrid gummies are vegan and gluten-free, with 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummie, and 2 gummies per package.
Wana Canada
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour and Wana Quick Gummies are handcrafted with botanical terpenes and pectin (never gelatin) and are available in a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.