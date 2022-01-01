Awaken your senses with sweet, aromatic citrus flavours paired with tart notes, all thanks to Wana Passion Fruit Sativa gummies. These gummies are handmade with pectin, never gelatin, for a vegan and gluten-free edible. Like all of our Wana gummies, Passion Fruit Sativa is made with a sativa terpene-enhanced distillate which contains a unique blend of over 30 terpenes. These tropical-inspired gummies contain 5 mg of THC per gummie, with two gummies per package

