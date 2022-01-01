About this product
Awaken your senses with sweet, aromatic citrus flavours paired with tart notes, all thanks to Wana Passion Fruit Sativa gummies. These gummies are handmade with pectin, never gelatin, for a vegan and gluten-free edible. Like all of our Wana gummies, Passion Fruit Sativa is made with a sativa terpene-enhanced distillate which contains a unique blend of over 30 terpenes. These tropical-inspired gummies contain 5 mg of THC per gummie, with two gummies per package
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour and Wana Quick Gummies are handcrafted with botanical terpenes and pectin (never gelatin) and are available in a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.