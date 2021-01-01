Wana Canada
Wana Sour Gummies Watermelon Hybrid
Product rating:
About this product
Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand that prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Watermelon Hybrid Wana Sour Gummies combine sweet notes with a refreshing flavour profile. Handcrafted with pectin, every gummy is infused with hybrid terpene-enhanced distillate. Each package contains 10 mg THC and two gummies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!