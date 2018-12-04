Weed Me
About this product
Mandarin Cookie is a Sativa Dominant hybrid with flavors of sweet, citrus and diesel. Expect an earthy kushy aroma with strong citrus overtones. Mandarin Cookie is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. The cannabis is milled and then filled into light-weight paper cones with a paper mouth piece.
Mandarin Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!