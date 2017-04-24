Weed Me
Melon Gum is a cross between Lavender and Bubble Gum with a combination of fruity flavours and vibrant colours. It has sweet notes of melon, strawberry and lemon that come together for a delicious sweet flavour profile.
Melon Gum effects
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
