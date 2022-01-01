About this product
Scotti's Cake est une variété hybride à fort potentiel de puissance en THC. Il est obtenu en croisant Biscotti, Gelato 41 et Animal Mints BX1. Son arôme est de raisin doux avec des notes de pétrole. La saveur est également douce avec des nuances de vanille. Le cannabis est broyé et ensuite rempli en cônes de papier léger avec une bouche à papier.
About this brand
Weed Me
Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.