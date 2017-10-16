24K Gold feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. 24K Gold feminized has been derived from: Tangie x Kosher Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. 24K Gold feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, herbal, pine, pungent and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative.



Learn more about 24K Gold feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy 24K Gold feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

