24K Gold feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of 24K Gold feminized seeds

About this product

24K Gold feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. 24K Gold feminized has been derived from: Tangie x Kosher Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. 24K Gold feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: citrus, herbal, pine, pungent and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative.

About this strain

24k Gold, also known as "24k," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that leave the consumer in a happy state of mind. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Medical marijuana patients choose 24k Gold to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush. With a THC content of 20%, 24K Gold is best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

