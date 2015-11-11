Acapulco Gold autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 15% indica and 65% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Acapulco Gold has been derived from: Acapulco Gold x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Acapulco Gold autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 170 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, fruity, lemon, sour, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, happy, social, uplifting.



