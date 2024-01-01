Agent Orange feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Agent Orange feminized has been derived from: Orange Velvet x Jack The Ripper. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Agent Orange is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, orange, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, uplifting, talkative, euphoric.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, orange, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, uplifting, talkative, euphoric.





