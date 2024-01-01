Alaskan Thunder Fuck feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Alaskan Thunder Fuck feminized has been derived from: Afghani x Unknown. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Alaskan Thunder Fuck is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, pine, pungent, salty and the effects can best be described as: cerebral, energetic, euphoric, talkative.



