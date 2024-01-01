American Patriot feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. American Patriot feminized has been derived from: Critical Mass x American Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. American Patriot is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 800 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, coffee, herbal, herbs, spicy and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, powerful.



