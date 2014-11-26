Amnesia feminized grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Amnesia feminized has been derived from: Haze x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a medium mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 65 to 70 days. Amnesia feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 and 210 cm and will yield 550 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, incense, woody, haze, citrus, earthy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: powerful, cerebral, energetic, creative, relaxed, uplifting, giggly.



