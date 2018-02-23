Amnesia Haze feminized seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Amnesia Haze has been derived from: Thai, Hawaiian, and Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. Amnesia Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 and 250 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, haze, fruity, pepper and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, relaxed, lazy, energetic.



