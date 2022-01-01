Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Amnesia Haze x Blueberry has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x Blueberry x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 and 150 cm and will yield 150 to 175 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, tree fruit, haze, blueberry and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, relaxed, talkative, uplifting, focused.



View all details about Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!