Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds grow into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. Amnesia Haze x White Widow has been derived from: Amnesia haze x white widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, lemon, sweet, haze, herbal, pine and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, social, euphoric, relaxed.



