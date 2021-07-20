Apple Fritter autoflower grows into a autoflower plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Apple Fritter autoflower has been derived from: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Apple Fritter is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 100 cm and will yield 100 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, pine, sweet, herbal, sour, cheese and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, uplifting, tingly, giggly.



