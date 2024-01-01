Australian Gold feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. Australian Gold feminized has been derived from: Gold Leaf x Australian Blue x Haze. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Australian Gold is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, haze, pungent, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused, powerful, relaxed.



