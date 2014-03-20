Banana Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Banana Kush has been derived from: Ghost OG x Skunk Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Banana Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 710 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, treefruit, tropical, earthy, banana and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting, giggly, talkative.



