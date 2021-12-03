Berner Cookies feminized seeds grow into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. Berner Cookies has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Berner Cookies feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 140 cm and yields up to 575 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 575 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, treefruit, tropical, citrus and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, social, talkative, tingly, uplifting, relaxed.



