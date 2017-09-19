Big Jack Widow autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Jack Widow has been derived from: White Widow x Jack Herer x ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 91 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 120 to 175 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy.



View all details about Big Jack Widow autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Big Jack Widow autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!