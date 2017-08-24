Black Cherry Soda feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
Black Cherry Soda feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. Black Cherry Soda feminized has been derived from: Blackberry x Chernobyl. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Black Cherry Soda feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 190 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: cherry, strawberry, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed.

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

