Black Cherry Soda feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. Black Cherry Soda feminized has been derived from: Blackberry x Chernobyl. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Black Cherry Soda feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 190 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cherry, strawberry, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed.



