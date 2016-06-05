Black Jack autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Black Jack has been derived from: Jack Herer x Black Domina. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 49 days. Black Jack autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 110 cm and will yield 40 to 250 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, blueberry, incense, sour, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, energetic, focused, relaxed, uplifting.



