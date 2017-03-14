Blackberry Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Blackberry Kush has been derived from: Afghani x Blackberry. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Blackberry Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 130 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, diesel, earthy, pungent, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy.



