Blackberry Moonrocks autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 50% indica and 30% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she conbtains 20% ruderalis. Blackberry Moonrocks autoflower has been derived from: Blackberry Moonrocks x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Blackberry Moonrocks is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 120 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, blueberry and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, relaxed.



Now in stock

