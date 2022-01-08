About this product
About this strain
Blackberry Moonrocks effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
75% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!