Blackberry Moonrocks feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% indica and 35% sativa. Blackberry Moonrocks feminized has been derived from: Blue Moonrock x Blackberry Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Blackberry Moonrocks is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 110 and 130 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 140 cm and will yield 650 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, blueberry, lavender, citrus and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed.



