Bubblegum Sherbet feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% Indica and 35% Sativa. Bubblegum Sherbet feminized has been derived from: Bubblegum x Sunset Sherbet. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Bubblegum Sherbet is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 850 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, banana, sweet, candy and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, tingly.
