C. Banana autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 40% Indica and 40% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. C. Banana autoflower has been derived from: Og Kush x Banana x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. C. Banana autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 160 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: banana, sweet, tropical, earthy and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, cerebral, relaxed.

C Banana takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, C Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. C Banana is 27% THC, making it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea. Bred by Utopia Farms, C Banana is a fan favorite. Help us discover more about C Banana by leaving a strain review.

