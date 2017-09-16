CBD Critical Mass autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 65% indica and 15% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD Critical Mass has been derived from: Critical Mass x Macho CBD Crew. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. CBD Critical Mass autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 140 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 70 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, pungent, spicy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, and relaxed.



View all details about CBD Critical Mass autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers, and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy CBD Critical Mass autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

