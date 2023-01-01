CBD Express autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD Express has been derived from: Eletta Campana Selezionata x Speed Bud Auto. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 81 to 90 days. CBD Express autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 400 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, pepper, pine, pungent, spicy and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, stoned.



View all details about CBD Express autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy CBD Express autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

